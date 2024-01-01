https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3017693Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLa femme fatale (1896) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The Sterling and Francine Clark Art Institute. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3017693View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 905 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2641 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5019 x 6652 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5019 x 6652 px | 300 dpi | 191.08 MBFree DownloadLa femme fatale (1896) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The Sterling and Francine Clark Art Institute. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More