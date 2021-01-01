https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3019167Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSocial media template psd editable marketing posts with string lightsMorePremiumID : 3019167View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 9.49 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 9.49 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontOswald by Vernon AdamsDownload Oswald fontDownload AllSocial media template psd editable marketing posts with string lightsMore