https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3019794Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFestive invitation card psd editable template with beautiful string lights, bride and groomMorePremiumID : 3019794View personal and business license PSDPortrait Card 3644 x 5072 px | 300 dpi | 205.18 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cardo by David PerryDownload Cardo fontFestive invitation card psd editable template with beautiful string lights, bride and groomMore