Aesthetic business slide template vector editable minimal design for art company collection More Premium ID : 3019985 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

Vector

JPEG EPS | 68.95 MB Vectors can scale to any size. Small JPEG 1200 x 926 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 2700 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 5000 x 3857 px | 300 dpi

Compatible with :