https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3019985Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic business slide template vector editable minimal design for art company collectionMorePremiumID : 3019985View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 68.95 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 926 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2700 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3857 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontAesthetic business slide template vector editable minimal design for art company collectionMore