https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3020450Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextEditable business presentation template psd with blue blocks social media post setMorePremiumID : 3020450View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 70.01 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiSmall JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontEditable business presentation template psd with blue blocks social media post setMore