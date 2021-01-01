https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3020511Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextIntroduction business presentation slide template vector in modern designMorePremiumID : 3020511View personal and business license VectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 10.55 MBTwitter Post EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 10.55 MBYoutube EPS 2560 x 1440 px | 300 ppi | 10.55 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 10.55 MBPresentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 10.55 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontIntroduction business presentation slide template vector in modern designMore