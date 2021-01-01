https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3028022Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLittle girl washing her hands in the sink health photo aerial viewMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 3028022View personal and business license JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 5616 x 3744 px | 300 dpi Banner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 5616 x 3744 px | 300 dpi | 120.35 MBFree DownloadLittle girl washing her hands in the sink health photo aerial viewMore