https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3028913Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage spring flower vector illustration, remixed from public domain artworksMorePremiumID : 3028913View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 13.52 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage spring flower vector illustration, remixed from public domain artworksMore