https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3029997Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextColorful business poster vector on purple gradient background, core values setMorePremiumID : 3029997View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 6.64 MBVectors can scale to any size.A4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2459 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2804 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllColorful business poster vector on purple gradient background, core values setMore