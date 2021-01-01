https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3031804Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBusiness plan presentation template psd team introduction pageMorePremiumID : 3031804View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 2048 x 1536 px | 300 dpi | 32.17 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 900 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2048 x 1536 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontBusiness plan presentation template psd team introduction pageMore