https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3031813Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBusiness plan presentation template vector cover pageMorePremiumID : 3031813View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 7.16 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 900 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2625 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4200 x 3150 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontBusiness plan presentation template vector cover pageMore