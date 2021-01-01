Mother feeding baby illustration, remixed from artworks by Edward Penfield More Free Personal and Business use ID : 3032689 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

JPEG

TIFF Small JPEG 899 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2621 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 4658 x 6219 px | 300 dpi TIFF 4658 x 6219 px | 300 dpi | 165.8 MB