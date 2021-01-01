Bear doctor and nurse giving medication to patient, remixed from artworks by Edward Penfield More Free Personal and Business use ID : 3033593 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

JPEG

TIFF Small JPEG 1200 x 1061 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3021 x 2672 px | 300 dpi TIFF 3021 x 2672 px | 300 dpi | 46.24 MB