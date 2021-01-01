https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3033716Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextMotivational quote template vector for blog social media story on colorful tie dye backgroundMorePremiumID : 3033716View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 8.39 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 8.39 MBPinterest Pin EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 8.39 MBMobile Wallpaper EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 8.39 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Love Ya Like A Sister by Kimberly GesweinDownload Love Ya Like A Sister fontMotivational quote template vector for blog social media story on colorful tie dye backgroundMore