Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
3034717

View CC0 License

Two Dancing Girls (1916) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Detroit Institute of Arts. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

