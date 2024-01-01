rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034733
Invitation to an Exhibition of the Artists Group Brücke (1906) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner.
Invitation to an Exhibition of the Artists Group Brücke (1906) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3034733

View CC0 License

