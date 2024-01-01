rawpixel
Sunday in the Alps (1922) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum…
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3034735

View CC0 License

Sunday in the Alps (1922) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

