https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034772Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPeter Schlemihl's Wondrous Story: The Sale of His Shadow (1915) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3034772View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2019 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2300 x 3250 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2019 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2300 x 3250 px | 300 dpi | 42.81 MBFree DownloadPeter Schlemihl's Wondrous Story: The Sale of His Shadow (1915) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More