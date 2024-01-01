https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034895Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFemale Nude Before a Cabinet (1916) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3034895View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2800 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2880 x 3600 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2880 x 3600 px | 300 dpi | 59.37 MBFree DownloadFemale Nude Before a Cabinet (1916) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More