https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3035081Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAbstract social media template psd with summer textMorePremiumID : 3035081View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.19 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.19 MBPinterest Pin PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.19 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.19 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontAbstract social media template psd with summer textMore