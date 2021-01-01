rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3035281
Business card template vector in beige for beauty brand set in feminine theme
Save

Business card template vector in beige for beauty brand set in feminine theme

More
Premium
ID : 
3035281

View personal and business license 

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Open source fonts used in this design :

Cormorant Garamond by Christian Thalmann
©2021 Rawpixel Ltd.

Business card template vector in beige for beauty brand set in feminine theme

More