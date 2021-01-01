https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3035578Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextVintage business logo template vector with vintage dog set, remixed from artworks by Moriz JungMorePremiumID : 3035578View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 6.66 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Bitter by Huerta TipográficaDownload Bitter fontCormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontSeaweed Script by NeapolitanDownload Seaweed Script fontCantarell by Dave CrosslandDownload Cantarell fontOswald by Vernon AdamsDownload Oswald fontVintage business logo template vector with vintage dog set, remixed from artworks by Moriz JungMore