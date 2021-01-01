rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3035589
Cafe business logo template vector, remixed from artworks by Moriz Jung
Edit Template
Save
Custom Text

Cafe business logo template vector, remixed from artworks by Moriz Jung

More
Premium
ID : 
3035589

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Open source fonts used in this design :

Bitter by Huerta Tipográfica
©2021 Rawpixel Ltd.

Cafe business logo template vector, remixed from artworks by Moriz Jung

More