https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3035636Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDog png green badge sticker with dog vintage illustration, remixed from artworks by Moriz JungMorePremiumID : 3035636View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3000 x 3000 pxCompatible with :Dog png green badge sticker with dog vintage illustration, remixed from artworks by Moriz JungMore