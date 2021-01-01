https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3035706Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPoodle dog badge vector vintage illustration, remixed from artworks by Moriz JungMorePremiumID : 3035706View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 3.75 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5001 x 5001 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Poodle dog badge vector vintage illustration, remixed from artworks by Moriz JungMore