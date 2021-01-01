https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3035742Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGeorge Washington vintage illustration, remixed from artworks by Edward PenfieldMorePremiumID : 3035742View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 662 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1930 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4790 x 2642 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4790 x 2642 px | 300 dpi | 120.73 MBGeorge Washington vintage illustration, remixed from artworks by Edward PenfieldMore