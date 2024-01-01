rawpixel
Two Trapeze Performers in Red (ca.1917) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3035906

View CC0 License

