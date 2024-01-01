rawpixel
Piano Mover's Holiday (1919) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from The Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3035962

View CC0 License

