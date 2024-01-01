rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3035974
Red Cabbages, Rhubarb and Orange (1929) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from The MET Museum.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Red Cabbages, Rhubarb and Orange (1929) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3035974

View CC0 License

Red Cabbages, Rhubarb and Orange (1929) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More