https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3036036Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThree Women On the Beach, Provincetown (ca.1934) by Charles Demuth. Original from Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3036036View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1428 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2743 x 1959 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1428 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2743 x 1959 px | 300 dpi | 30.79 MBFree DownloadThree Women On the Beach, Provincetown (ca.1934) by Charles Demuth. Original from Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More