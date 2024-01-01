https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3036067Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMasts (1919) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from The Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3036067View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 969 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2826 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5796 x 7179 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5796 x 7179 px | 300 dpi | 238.13 MBFree DownloadMasts (1919) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from The Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More