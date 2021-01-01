https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3036350Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextEditable party template vector for social media post set, remixed from artworks by Moriz JungMorePremiumID : 3036350View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 45.56 MBVectors can scale to any size.Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Bitter by Huerta TipográficaDownload Bitter fontSeaweed Script by NeapolitanDownload Seaweed Script fontDownload AllEditable party template vector for social media post set, remixed from artworks by Moriz JungMore