https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3036947Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWomen Bathing Between White Stones (1912) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3036947View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1121 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3270 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3574 x 3825 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3574 x 3825 px | 300 dpi | 78.26 MBFree DownloadWomen Bathing Between White Stones (1912) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More