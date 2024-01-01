rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3037656
In Vaudeville: Woman and Man on Stage (1917) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from The Barnes…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

In Vaudeville: Woman and Man on Stage (1917) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from The Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3037656

View CC0 License

In Vaudeville: Woman and Man on Stage (1917) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from The Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More