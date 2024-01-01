https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3037679Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTwo Acrobats in Red Tights (1917) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from The Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3037679View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 740 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2158 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4831 x 7836 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4831 x 7836 px | 300 dpi | 216.65 MBFree DownloadTwo Acrobats in Red Tights (1917) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from The Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More