https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3037708Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage daffodil flower png floral sticker illustration, remixed from public domain artworksMorePremiumID : 3037708View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 957 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1196 pxBest Quality PNG 3000 x 2392 pxCompatible with :Vintage daffodil flower png floral sticker illustration, remixed from public domain artworksMore