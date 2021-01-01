https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3038283Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPastel leaf frame psd in paper craft styleMorePremiumID : 3038283View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 2667 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 223.78 MBInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2334 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2667 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Pastel leaf frame psd in paper craft styleMore