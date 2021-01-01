https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3038777Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextCosmetic business card template vector setMorePremiumID : 3038777View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 27.61 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1071 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3125 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 4464 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Vollkorn by Friedrich AlthausenDownload Vollkorn fontWork Sans by Wei HuangDownload Work Sans fontDownload AllCosmetic business card template vector setMore