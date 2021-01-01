https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3038916Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextCosmetic industry promotion template vector for social media storyMorePremiumID : 3038916View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 54.2 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 54.2 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Vollkorn by Friedrich AlthausenDownload Vollkorn fontWork Sans by Wei HuangDownload Work Sans fontDownload AllCosmetic industry promotion template vector for social media storyMore