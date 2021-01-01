https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3038924Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextCosmetic business promotion template psd for social media storyMorePremiumID : 3038924View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 20 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 20 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Vollkorn by Friedrich AlthausenDownload Vollkorn fontCosmetic business promotion template psd for social media storyMore