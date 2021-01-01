https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3039642Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextRestaurant business promotion template vector for social media postMorePremiumID : 3039642View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 6.09 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 6.09 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Questrial by Joe PrinceDownload Questrial fontTeko by Indian Type FoundryDownload Teko fontRestaurant business promotion template vector for social media postMore