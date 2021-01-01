https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3040975Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextCafe flyer template vector in vintage dog theme setMorePremiumID : 3040975View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 22.76 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 775 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2260 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3228 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Bitter by Huerta TipográficaDownload Bitter fontCafe flyer template vector in vintage dog theme setMore