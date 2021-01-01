https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3040981Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextVintage fashion quote template vector for flyer with dog illustration collection, remixed from artworks by Moriz JungMorePremiumID : 3040981View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 18.31 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 774 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2259 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3227 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Bitter by Huerta TipográficaDownload Bitter fontVintage fashion quote template vector for flyer with dog illustration collection, remixed from artworks by Moriz JungMore