https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3041137Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGreen gardenia flowers pattern background vector, remixed from artworks by Moriz JungMorePremiumID : 3041137View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 2.75 MBVectors can scale to any size.Banner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2335 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3335 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Green gardenia flowers pattern background vector, remixed from artworks by Moriz JungMore