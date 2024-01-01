https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3042590Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPegasus, dove, woman's head, heraldry and hand with rose (ca. 1939–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3042590View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2505 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1428 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4972 x 3551 px | 300 dpiA4 Landscape TIFF 3508 x 2505 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1428 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4972 x 3551 px | 300 dpi | 101.06 MBFree DownloadPegasus, dove, woman's head, heraldry and hand with rose (ca. 1939–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More