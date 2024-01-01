rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3043174
Clenched fist (ca. 1891&ndash;1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally…
Clenched fist (ca. 1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
3043174

View CC0 License

