https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3043179Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWriting hand psd vintage drawing, remixed from artworks from Leo GestelMorePremiumID : 3043179View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3500 x 2800 px | 300 dpi | 104.02 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2800 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Writing hand psd vintage drawing, remixed from artworks from Leo GestelMore