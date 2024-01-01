rawpixel
The Virgin of the Rocks (ca. 1601–1700) painting in high resolution by Leonardo da Vinci. Original from The National Gallery of Denmark. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3043683

View CC0 License

