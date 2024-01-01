rawpixel
Head of a Man in Profile Facing to the Left (ca. 1490&ndash;1494) drawing in high resolution by Leonardo da Vinci. Original…
Head of a Man in Profile Facing to the Left (ca. 1490–1494) drawing in high resolution by Leonardo da Vinci. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

