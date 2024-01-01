https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3043842Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFish and shell in the water (ca. 1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3043842View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4700 x 3133 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4700 x 3133 px | 300 dpi | 84.3 MBFree DownloadFish and shell in the water (ca. 1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More